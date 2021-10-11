Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, October 17, 2021

After Delmer suffers a concussion while eating soup, the Tobins tell their favorite stories about him in order to keep him awake and alive in the "Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 17 at (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Season Two kicks off with a big musical episode, in which Judy reaches the monumental milestone of getting her braces removed. This season also features special holiday-themed episodes, celebrating Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Tobin-style.