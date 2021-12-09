Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, December 15, 2021

pixeltracker

See what's coming up on the rebroadcast!

Dec. 9, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, December 15, 2021 This week, Mark "The Beast" Labbett is the Chaser to beat as three contestants face off against him in this heart-racing quiz show starring Mark Labbett of ITV's "The Chase" and "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as Chasers. "The View"'s Sara Haines returns as host. (TV-PG) (OAD: 06/13/21)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Watch a clip from the show here:

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Show Art Tee
Hadestown Show Art Tee
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Diana Women's Scoop Tee
Diana Women's Scoop Tee

From This Author TV Scoop