Video: Matthew Morrison Talks 'Homecoming' to Broadway After Ten-Year Hiatus





After a ten-year hiatus, Matthew Morrison is returning to the Great White Way. Having last been seen on Broadway in Finding Neverland, Morrison will take over as Bobby Darrin in the hit musical Just in Time this April. He visited TODAY on Tuesday to chat all about it.

"I never would have thought that ten years ago would be the last time that I was on stage until now," he reflected on the talk show. "It doesn't feel like a comeback; it feels more like a homecoming. I'm coming to it, I think, with a lot more gratitude and a lot less ego."

Morrison praised Jonathan Groff for his work in developing the show and the role, which garnered him a Tony nomination. "I don't feel like I'm stepping into someone else's shoes or replacing someone. It just feels like I'm being invited into a really, really amazing conversation that's already in progress," said Morrison.

Watch the full interview, where the actor also opens up about his viral videos on Cameo. Morrison will play a strictly limited 3-week engagement in Just in Time beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Matthew Morrison returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin and Jonathan Groff.