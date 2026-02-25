Matt Dillon Cast in THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Series Remake for MGM+

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Matt Dillon will star in the upcoming eight-episode drama series The Magnificent Seven, a reimagining of the classic 1960 Western film from MGM+. Production is targeted to begin in June 2026 in Calgary.

Dillon, who also serves as an executive producer, will reprise the role of Chris Adams, originally played by Tony Award-winner Yul Brynner, who becomes the leader of seven gunslingers who sign onto the task of protecting a group of innocent villagers from a mercenary land baron hellbent on stealing their land.

The series is written and executive produced by Tim Kring (Heroes, Touch, Dig, Crossing Jordan), alongside executive producers Donald De Line (Billy the Kid, Wayward Pines), Lawrence Mirisch, Bruce Kaufman and Matt Dillon. Casting by Seth Yanklewitz. MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios are producing.

Set in the tumultuous 1880s American frontier, The Magnificent Seven follows seven gifted but flawed mercenaries hired to protect a peaceful Quaker village after it is massacred by mercenaries working for a ruthless land baron trying to seize their land. As the team embeds itself and prepares to defend against overwhelming odds, they grapple with a central question: Is violence acceptable to defend people whose faith is based on non-violence?

The series explores the backstories of each of the Seven, what's at stake for them, and why they choose this mission, delving into themes of honor, sacrifice, redemption, morality, and faith. It will be available on MGM+ in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

"Matt Dillon brings extraordinary depth and gravitas to this iconic role," said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. "His ability to portray complex, morally conflicted characters makes him the perfect choice to lead our reimagining of The Magnificent Seven. This series honors the legacy of the original film while exploring timeless themes about courage, redemption, and standing up against oppression—and Matt's performance will be at the heart of that story."

Matt Dillon's film career has spanned over three decades. He will next be seen starring in Clare Denis' The Fence alongside Tom Blyth, which premiered at TIFF, and will play Frank Stallone in Amazon MGM Studio’s I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly. Dillon earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Critics’ Choice, and BAFTA nominations, plus an Independent Spirit Award, for his performance as Officer Ryan in Paul Haggis' Crash.

Other credits include his breakthrough role as Dally in The Outsiders, There's Something About Mary, Gus Van Sant's Drugstore Cowboy (IFP Spirit Award winner), Beautiful Girls, Singles, Rumble Fish, To Die For, Wild Things, and Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. Beyond acting, Dillon wrote and directed City of Ghosts and made his documentary debut with El Gran Fellove. He recently appeared in Apple TV+'s High Desert with Patricia Arquette.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New 42