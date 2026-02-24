Video: Watch the New Opening Sequence for ABC's SCRUBS Revival

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Ahead of its highly anticipated return this week, an updated version of the Scrubs title sequence is now available to watch. The first two episodes of the new season premiere back-to-back on Wednesday, February 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Once again soundtracked to “Superman” by Lazlo Bane, the new intro includes characters John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), alongside a new class of interns, as they each walk toward the show's iconic “Scrubs” x-ray image.

In the new season, JD and Turk are back SCRUBBING IN together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Viewers will witness characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Faison as Christopher Turk and Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Additional guest cast includes Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Bilson, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, Neil Flynn, Lisa Gilroy, David Gridley, Phill Lewis, Robert Maschio, X Mayo, Christa Miller, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, Andy Ridings, and Aladdin alum Michael James Scott.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

