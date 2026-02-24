CLYMOVE to Showcase Dance and Female Mentorship at NYLA This April

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CLYMOVE will return to New York Live Arts for its 6th Anniversary Season, a celebration of the power of women mentorship and six years of bold artistry, community building, and creative risk-taking. The 3-day event will highlight two world premieres by company artistic director Clymene Aldinger and guest choreographer Ashley Kaylynn Green, a member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater since 2021. Performances April 9-11 at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street.

Opening performance is Thursday April 9 with a Gala Performance and After Party centering on the transformative power of women's mentorship. This year's Gala will honor Dr. Phyllis Penney with the Elisa Monte Leadership Legacy Award, named for Clymene Aldinger's mentor and longtime artistic advisor Elisa Monte. Dr. Penney served as a formative mentor to Clymene Aldinger during her time as both a student and educator at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Clymene's native Florida, making the recognition deeply personal and meaningful.

The season is both a reflection and a forward look - celebrating where CLYMOVE has been, the artists and mentors who continue to shape its journey, and the bold creative future still unfolding.

By Clymene Aldinger is the World Premiere of Quiet Rebellion - a slow burn. A held breath. A refusal to disappear. Quiet Rebellion unfolds through subtle defiance: the choice to stay soft in a hardened world, to listen inwardly, to move together without force. This is a rebellion in a whisper, and it is impossible to ignore!

Continuum, the World Premiere by Ashley Kaylynn Green, is a moving meditation on sisterhood, female friendship, and the sustaining power of community. Through richly layered movement, the work examines how bonds between women are formed, tested, and strengthened over time.

CLYMENE ALDINGER. A choreographer, performer, and Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), Aldinger brings a rare interdisciplinary lens to dancemaking, integrating somatic awareness, polyvagal theory, and relational dynamics into both creative process and performance.

She holds a BFA in Dance along with an Honors Award for Distinction in Choreography from The Ailey School/Fordham University; an MA in Mental Health Counseling from Rollins College; and an MA in Performance Studies from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Her choreographic voice is marked by physical precision, cinematic structure, and a deep commitment to the lived experience of the body - particularly themes of resilience, intimacy, and quiet forms of resistance. Through CLYMOVE, she has created and presented original works at leading venues and festivals, including Ailey Citigroup Theater, New York Live Arts, and the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Clymene performed as Principal Dancer with Elisa Monte Dance for eight years (2009-2017) and is a protege of Ms. Monte, assisting her in teaching and setting Monte's repertory all over the world, most recently for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In addition to her activities in the world of dance, Clymene is the co-author of a comic book series and the children's book, Pixie Love, an imaginative story about learning to find love within one's self. She is also the proud mother of two adorable children, ages three and six.

ASHLEY KAYLYNN GREEN, guest choreographer, is a native of Charleston, SC and began her training at Columbia City Jazz, where she discovered her love for dance, training in a variety of styles including ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and hip hop. In 2020, Green received her BFA in Dance from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, under the direction of Garfield Lemonius. After graduation, she joined Whim W'Him Seattle Contemporary Dance, where she was honored with a Princess Grace Award in Dance.

Green joined the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 2021, and in the same year was named one of "25 to Watch" in Dance Magazine. She performed her first improv solo show in 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia in the Open Music Festival.