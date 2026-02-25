HAIR THE MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Royal Sydney in June

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following its Melbourne season, the new production of HAIR will open at Theatre Royal Sydney from 6 June 2026 for a strictly limited season. The Grammy and Tony Award‑winning American tribal love‑rock musical, which first played in Sydney in 1969, returns to the city with its story of peace, freedom and rebellion for a new generation of audiences.

When HAIR first exploded onto the Australian stage, it shocked and thrilled audiences capturing the nation's attention and sparking debate on politics and censorship. It quickly becoming one of the most talked about productions of its era. Amid that turmoil, the production also helped launch the careers of some of the country's most beloved performers. Artists such as Marcia Hines, Reg Livermore, John Waters, Lyndsay Field and Sylvie Paladino all appeared in early productions, cementing their places in Australian music and theatre history.

Created by Gerome Ragni and James Rado (book and lyrics) and featuring an electrifying score by Galt MacDermot, it became an anthem for a generation, and included unforgettable hits such as Aquarius, Good Morning Starshine, Let the Sunshine In, I Got Life and the title track HAIR - songs that broke records, topped charts, and helped define the sound of the era.

Set against the backdrop of a decade defined by social change and cultural revolution, the groundbreaking musical captures the 1960s counterculture spirit and its quest for peace, truth and freedom, telling the story of free-spirited young hippies who advocate a lifestyle of pacifism and free love in a society riddled with intolerance and brutality.

As they explore sexual identity, challenge racism, experiment with drugs and burn draft cards, the "tribe" not only create an irresistible message of hope and change, but also address timeless themes of alienation, civil disobedience, and youthful defiance that continue to resonate with audiences almost 60 years later.

Director Glenn Elston said: “I've always had a very personal connection to HAIR, it's the soundtrack of my youth during a time really close to my heart. Revisiting it now, I'm reminded how fearless this show was back then and how much it still matters today. After an incredible season in Melbourne, I'm excited to bring it back to Sydney for those who know and love it - while also introducing it to a whole new generation.

HAIR is the anti-war musical that helped focus the world on the futility of the Vietnam war and gave a young generation (and their parents alike) a voice to protest against being sent to fight and die in this senseless war. I think we would all agree that voice is needed again right now.”

HAIR premiered off-Broadway in 1967 before transferring to Broadway the following year. It quickly became a global phenomenon - both for its soundtrack and for the way it challenged the boundaries of traditional musical theatre.