Catherine Tate Will Play Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! in London

Catherine Tate will play Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy OH, MARY! at Trafalgar Theatre from 27 April until 18 July 2026 with booking also extended until 18 July 2026. Also joining the cast is Scott Karim, who will play Mary's Husband from Monday 16 March.

Mason Alexander Park's final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln will be Saturday 25 April and Giles Terera's final performance as Mary's Husband will be Saturday 14 March.

OH, MARY! currently stars Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant and Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher.

Biographies

Catherine Tate (she/her) is an actor and writer known for her award-winning work on stage and screen. Her many West End credits include Under the Blue Sky at The Duke of York's Theatre, Much Ado About Nothing at the Wyndham's Theatre, Some Girls at the Gielgud Theatre, The Catherine Tate Show Live at the Wyndham's Theatre and Hammersmith Apollo, and most recently, Sleeping Beauty at the London Palladium and The Enfield Haunting at the Ambassadors Theatre. Her other theatre credits include The Way of the World, The Princes Play and Season's Greetings, all for The National Theatre, the RSC's A Servant To Two Masters in the West End and on an International Tour, The 24 Hour Plays at the Old Vic and on Broadway, Assassins at The Menier Chocolate Factory, The Vote at The Donmar Warehouse, and The Exonerated at Riverside Studios.

Catherine recently filmed two series of the new sitcom Going Dutch opposite Denis Leary, for Fox, and previously returned to Doctor Who alongside David Tennant in 2023's 60th anniversary specials. Her other television work includes Queen Of Oz for the BBC which Catherine created, wrote and executive produced, Hard Cell and The Bad Mother's Handbook, both for Netflix, My First Nativity for Sky, and Big School and Leading Lady Parts, both for the BBC. She had huge success for her work on the multi award winning BBC comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, Nan's Christmas Carol and Catherine Tate's Nan. She is best known to American audiences for playing the iconic Nellie Bertram in the US version of The Office on NBC and as Magica De Spell in the Disney reboot of Ducktails.

Catherine's film credits include The Nan Movie, Monster Family, Super Bob, Nativity 3, Monte Carlo, Gulliver's Travels, Sixty Six and Starter For Ten.

Scott Karim (he/him) most recently received rave reviews for his performance as ‘Smee' in the RSC's Wendy & Peter Pan at the Barbican. His many other stage credits include London Tide, Dara, Great Britain and Othello, all at The National Theatre, as well as The Flea at The Yard Theatre, the award-winning 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Lyric Theatre, Chasing Hares at the Young Vic, Ayad Akhtar's The Invisible Hand at the Kiln Theatre, Bijan Sheibani's The Arrival at the Bush Theatre, Oklahoma! At Chichester Festival Theatre, Young Marx at the Bridge Theatre, and The Merchant of Venice at Shakespeare's Globe. Scott's television credits include Channel 5's The Game alongside Jason Watkins, Halo for Paramount+, Dracula and The Dumping Ground for the BBC, The Great and Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond for Channel 4, and Sky's Brittania.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

OH, MARY! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

OH, MARY! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025.