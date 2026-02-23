Photos: First Look at Second Stage Theater's MEAT SUIT, OR THE SHITSHOW OF MOTHERHOOD

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for MEAT SUIT, OR THE SHITSHOW OF MOTHERHOOD, which opens Wednesday, February 25, at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Written and directed by Aya Ogawa (they/them), MEAT SUIT, OR THE SHITSHOW OF MOTHERHOOD stars Marina Celander, Cindy Cheung, Robyn Kerr, Maureen Sebastian, and Liz Wisan.

The new work is described as a genre-defying theatrical piece that examines the experience of motherhood through physical theater, satire, original songs, and absurdist elements. The production explores how the arrival of a child can alter a mother’s autonomy, identity, and personal desires, while addressing themes of transformation and selfhood.

The cast includes Marina Celander (Mermaid’s Howl), Cindy Cheung (Laowang, Bus Stop, The Antiquities), Robyn Kerr (The Great Society, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could, Lonely, I’m Not), and Liz Wisan (Other Desert Cities, Gloria: A Life).

MEAT SUIT, OR THE SHITSHOW OF MOTHERHOOD begins performances February 25 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus