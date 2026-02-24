Video: Ray Romano Shares How His 'Year of Yes' Led to Broadway's ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION





Ray Romano's 2026 Broadway debut came about thanks to one specific practice: saying "yes." This year, the Everybody Loves Raymond star is working on staying open to new opportunities, and accepted a part in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, the show by Simon Rich.

"I've been offered a couple of [stage] things over the course, and it frightens me to do a three-hour play and do it for six months. It just seems too much," Romano admitted during a recent visit to The Late Show.

"And then this came along... It's a bunch of sketches, and it's four comedic actors, we're sitting, we have the script, and we kind of act them out in our chairs," he explained, noting that there are teleprompters, which means he doesn't need to learn any lines.

Now, with a week of performances under his belt, Romano is enjoying the production and credits Shona Rhimes' book "Year of Yes" with changing his approach to trying new things. Watch the Late Show segment, where he also talks about performing stand-up comedy and the 30th anniversary of Everybody Loves Raymond.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy-nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out is performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks. Along with Romano, the final cast of the show also includes Nicholas Braun, Jake Shane, and Jenny Slate, who perform from February 17 to March 8.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Ray Romano is best known for his role on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, for which he received an Emmy Award, and as the voice of Manny in the Ice Age film series. He created and starred in the TNT comedy-drama Men of a Certain Age. From 2012 to 2015, Romano had a recurring role as Hank Rizzoli, a love interest of Sarah Braverman in Parenthood. More recently, he co-starred in the series No Good Deed, the movie Fly Me to the Moon, the romantic comedy The Big Sick and he portrayed mob lawyer Bill Bufalino in Martin Scorsese's epic crime film The Irishman. Since 2017, Romano has portrayed Rick Moreweather in the comedy-drama series Get Shorty.

Photo Credit: CBS