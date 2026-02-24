Ed Skrein Set to Play Baldur in Prime Video’s GOD OF WAR Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jurassic World Rebirth star Ed Skrein has been cast as Baldur in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Baldur is the youngest son of the Aesir god Odin, played in the series by Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin.

Described as "his father’s most dangerous weapon," Baldur is a charismatic and unpredictable fighter who lives by his own rules. As a boy, Baldur was cursed, taking away his ability to feel pleasure and physical sensation. This drives an insatiable anger and bloodlust, as he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver.

God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin as Odin.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

Skrein recently completed production on the Amazon Prime Video series Ride or Die with Bill Nighy and Hannah Waddingham, and on Simon West’s World War II espionage action-adventure film Fortitude with Ben Kingsley and Nicolas Cage. He also recently appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth and in the Rebel Moon films directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix.

Photo Credit: Bob Wolfenson