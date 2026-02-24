Robert Downey Jr. Named Godparent of Disney Adventure Ship

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Robert Downey Jr. will be the godparent for the Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the DISNEY CRUISE LINE fleet. Disney shared the news ahead of the vessel’s maiden voyage next month out of its home port in Singapore.

“Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Downey is known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. He played the character for over ten years, culminating in Avengers: Endgame. Downey was named an official Disney Legend in 2019 and will now star as Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters Dec. 18. He made his Broadway debut in 2024 with Ayad Akhtar's play McNeal.

“It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honor. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I’ll do my darndest,” Downey said.

The Disney Adventure includes several Marvel experiences. At Marvel Landing on the top decks, guests can ride Tony Stark’s Ironcycle Test Run, the first roller coaster on a DISNEY CRUISE LINE ship and the longest of its kind at sea. There is also the open-air Disney Imagination Garden area, featuring the “Avengers Assemble!” live stage production, which includes stunts and special effects during a battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains. And inside Disney’s Oceaneer Club, the Marvel WEB Workshop invites young recruits to try out new Super Hero suit prototypes and conduct training simulations.

Like other Disney ships, the Disney Adventure offers signature entertainment and hospitality, including character encounters, Broadway-style shows, themed staterooms and concierge accommodations, and more than 20 dining and lounge venues featuring world-class international and Asian-inspired cuisines and beverages.

The maritime tradition of appointing a godparent to bless a new ship is a centuries-old custom believed to bring good fortune before a maiden voyage. Watch the video revealing Downey Jr. as the godparent below.

Photo Credit: © 2026 Paul Morse/Disney