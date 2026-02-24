THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Animated Musical Sets Digital and DVD Release Dates

A digital release date has been set for The Land of Sometimes, the new animated feature with a star-studded cast and new songs from EGOT-winning songwriter Sir Tim Rice. The movie will arrive on digital platforms on April 7th, followed by a DVD release on June 16th.

The all-star voice cast includes Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge, West End's My Master Builder), Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter), Mel Brooks (The Producers, Young Frankensteni), Terry Jones (Monty Python series), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo, Ender’s Game), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion) Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical, Abigail), and Andrei Shen (Matilda: The Musical).

The story follows twins Alfie and Elise, who summon the mysterious and enigmatic Wish Collector after receiving an unusual watch as a Christmas gift. Upon his arrival, they "are whisked away to a fantastical realm brimming with unforgettable creatures, surprises at every turn, and an unexpected revelation," reads a synopsis. "As the twins journey through this enchanting world, they discover a truth more powerful than any wish: the enduring strength of family."

The musical score features original songs by singer-songwriter Francesca Longrigg, as well as new songs by lyricist Tim Rice and composer Pete Hobbs. Known for his work on shows like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and Chess, Rice also wrote lyrics for Disney's animated Aladdin and The Lion King, as well as the stage version of Beauty and the Beast. This marks his first foray back to animated features in more than 25 years.

The film held its World premiere at the 42nd Annual KidFilm Festival on January 17th, 2026, and will see a theatrical run at the Laemmle Glendale Theatre in Los Angeles from March 20–26.

The Land of Sometimes is directed by Leon Joosen, produced by Tony Nottage and Nottage Productions, and executive produced by Alan Yentob (Imagine, Mel Brooks And Me), Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How To Train Your Dragon), Two Daughters executive chairman James Reatchlous and CEO Simon Bobin, and Kaleidoscope Film Distribution CEO Spencer Pollard.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo courtesy of Radial Entertainment