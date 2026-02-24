Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's Best Movie Musical Of All Time Bracket

What do you think is the best movie musical of all time?
Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!
Now in its third year, BroadwayWorld's Bracket brings together our community to debate, defend, and ultimately crown the greatest of them all. In both 2024 and 2025, Les Misérables was voted as the Ultimate Best Musical of all time. What will win this year's Ultimate Movie Musical Bracket? Vote now!
How To Participate
-Select your pick in each contest round below & submit the form.
-Come back for round each round to see if your selections made it.
-Didn't join the contest in the first round? No problem! Join in any round.
Schedule of Events
Check back daily for live stats to see how your favorite shows are ranking!
Videos