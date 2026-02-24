THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, written and directed by Noah Segan. From MRC and T-Street, the film had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and is Sony Pictures Classics’ third acquisition out of the festival. It will be released in theaters later this year.

The film stars John Turturro (Severance, The Batman), Giancarlo Esposito (Captain America: Brave New World, Breaking Bad), Will Price (After The Hunt, A Complete Unknown), Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey, Orphan Black), Victoria Moroles (Ballard, Never Have I Ever) And Steve Buscemi (Wednesday, The Death Of Stalin).

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York follows Harry Lehman (Turturro) as an aging pickpocket who plies his trade with ever-diminishing returns in a drastically changed New York. Wallets stuffed with cash have been replaced by easily canceled credit cards, and Harry struggles to make ends meet as he cares for his disabled wife, Rosie. When he unwittingly purloins and fences a valuable USB stick, Harry finds himself in a race against time to return the loot or face the rage of a vengeful crime family.

"As a multi-generational New Yorker, capturing the soul and energy of our city was a requirement for The Only Living Pickpocket in New York. No one embodies that vibe more than John Turturro,” said Writer/Director Noah Segan.

“Working alongside his legendary friends and colleagues like Steve Buscemi and Giancarlo Esposito, actors who have defined New York Cinema throughout their careers, gave us the authenticity that New York demands. Alongside our crew, we managed to make discoveries in our own backyard, through fellowship and shared history. It is a great honor to partner with Sony Pictures Classics in bringing the movie to audiences. Tom, Michael and their team are legends in their own right, iconically supporting the sort of sincerity and care we’ve put into the film.”

Sony Pictures Classics said, “Noah Segan’s The Only Living Pickpocket In New York is one of the great New York movies ever featuring John Turturro in the finest performance of his career AND it's a glorious entertainment. It will be a big hit this fall with audiences everywhere,” said Sony Pictures Classics.

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York was financed by independent studio MRC and produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street, with KATIE McNeill, Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair producing and Johnson and Bergman executive producing. Johnny Holland also executive produces.

Photo Credit: MRC II Distribution Company L.P.