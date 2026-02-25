Laufey Sets Deluxe Edition of 'A Matter of Time' Album; New Track Now Streaming

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laufey will release a deluxe edition of her GRAMMY-winning album A Matter of Time this spring. Titled A Matter of Time: The Final Hour, the album includes four new tracks and will be available April 10 via AWAL/Vingolf Recordings. Pre-save/pre-order physical and digital formats here. “How I Get,” one of the new tracks, is now available to stream below.

“‘How I Get’ is about the contrast between being disciplined, grounded and in control in every area of my life, except when it comes to one person,” says Laufey. “It explores that unsettling shift where I suddenly find myself chasing the rush and justifying behavior I swore I’d never fall into, because with them, that’s just how I get.”

Produced alongside Spencer Stewart and Aaron Dessner, A Matter of Time: The Final Hour aims to capture "Laufey’s emotional renaissance as she embraces the anxieties and vulnerability that accompany experiencing “real love” in its many forms." The deluxe edition will feature the album’s fifteen original tracks plus four previously unreleased songs.

Earlier this month, Laufey took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The win is her second in the category, following a statue for Bewitched at the 2024 awards, which made her the youngest artist to win the honor.

A Matter of Time was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart (where it continues to hold a spot in the top 10). In January, Laufey was presented with Icelandic knighthood, the prestigious Order of the Falcon, by President Halla Tómasdóttir.

Laufey is currently on tour throughout the U.K. and Europe with dates already sold out at London’s O2 (two nights), Paris’ Adidas Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena and more. The run follows a sold-out North American leg last year which saw Laufey headline two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, two nights at the Crypto.com Arena and many more. See below for more details.

Laufey’s first children’s book, Mei Mei The Bunny, is set for release on April 21 via Penguin Random House. A live album, A Matter of Time: Live at Madison Square Garden, is set for release April 18 for Record Store Day.

Laufey Live

February 26—Stadthalle—Vienna, Austria SOLD OUT

February 28—ING Arena—Brussels, BE SOLD OUT

March 1—Ziggo Dome—Amsterdam, NL SOLD OUT

March 2—Adidas Arena—Paris, FR SOLD OUT

March 4—Co-op Live —Manchester, UK SOLD OUT

March 6—3Arena—Dublin, IE SOLD OUT

March 8—The O2—London, UK SOLD OUT

March 9—The O2—London, UK SOLD OUT

March 11— ChorusLife Arena—Bergamo, Italy* SOLD OUT

March 14—Kórinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS SOLD OUT

March 15—Kórinn Arena—Kopavogur, IS SOLD OUT

March 21—Coliseu dos Recreios—Lisbon, Portugal* SOLD OUT

March 22—Auditori Fòrum CCIB—Barcelona, Spain* SOLD OUT

*Solo performance

About Laufey

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) songs feature a blend of jazz-and classical-infused pop music. Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic radio.

Since that time, she has amassed nearly 7 billion global streams, a social media audience of 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation and being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year. She’s sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena and London’s Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Noah Kahan, Hozier, Jon Batiste and Raye; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Role Model, Beabadoobee and Norah Jones.

Photo Credit: Emma Craft