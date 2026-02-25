THE OUTSIDERS, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Season

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026/2027 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season will bring a lineup of award-winning musicals, fan favorites and four productions never before seen at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The new season features Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, The Notebook and The Outsiders, along with the return of HAMILTON, MAMMA MIA!, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and SIX.

2026/2027 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Season

HAMILTON - November 10 – 22, 2026

Death Becomes Her - December 15 – 27, 2026

MAMMA MIA! - February 2 – 14, 2027

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - April 6 – 18, 2027

The Outsiders - May 5 – 16, 2027

Subscriber Choice

Buena Vista Social Club™ - October 13 – 18, 2026 (Week 1 subscribers)

The Notebook - March 9 – 14, 2027 (Week 2 subscribers)

Season Option

SIX - February 23 – 28, 2027

“The extraordinary 2026/2027 Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season strikes the perfect balance with four exciting premieres and four highly anticipated returns,” said Susie Krajsa, President of Broadway Across America. “We’re thrilled to continue sharing the magic of Broadway right here at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.”

“There’s nothing like the feeling of attending a Broadway show at the Broward Center,” added Ty Sutton, President and CEO of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. “The 2026/2027 season brings a vibrant mix of major productions to our stage, and it’s the kind of lineup that reminds you why people fall in love with Broadway. We’re excited to welcome everyone—from longtime fans and loyal subscribers to new patrons—to experience these truly magnificent shows and enjoy all of what makes the Broward Center so special.”

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package are now on sale and range from $330.00 to $1,215.00. The subscription package includes five shows plus one additional Subscriber Choice show. Week One subscribers will have Buena Vista Social Club™ as their default Subscriber Choice show, and Week Two subscribers will have The Notebook as their default Subscriber Choice show. Subscribers may choose to change their Subscriber Choice show or add additional tickets at a later date.

Broadway nights at the Broward Center can be elevated with premium hospitality options. Ticketholders may add access to the Nicklaus Children’s Health System Intermezzo Lounge for light bites and drinks before the show and during intermission. Spirit Club Level tickets offer an all-inclusive experience, combining show admission with exclusive club access, premium dining options and theater seats with extra room. Spirit Club packages are available as part of full-season subscriptions. For a relaxed pre-show drink, cocktails are also available at Marti’s New River Bar, open one hour before all evening Broadway in Fort Lauderdale performances.

“The performing arts are an important source of inspiration and connection in our communities,” said Jason Edelmann, president, Bank of America Fort Lauderdale. “Through our continued partnership with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, we look forward to supporting another Broadway season and its positive impact on South Florida.”