Interview: Emmi Christensson And Peter Johansson MUSIKALKVÄLL - THE EVENING OF MUSICALS

For the fourth summer in a row, Musikalkväll (Musical Night) is being staged with Emmi Christensson and Peter Johansson on several open air theatres around Sweden. An evening where classic musical songs are mixed with newer ones, Swedish and English and maybe something that is not musical at all. Together with a 10-piece band and a 4-person choir, they will play in Brunnsparken (Ronneby), Vallarna (Falkenberg), Sollidens Slottspark (Öland) and Vadstena Castle (Vadstena).

How did this, which has now become a long-awaited summer tradition, begin?

Peter says that he had seen Emmi before Doobidoo 2017 and was impressed by her singing voice. He also thought it was cool that they had attended the same musical education at the Musical Theatre School in Bjärnum and the Ballet Academy and then made careers in London, so he suggested that they compete together. Gradually, the idea of ​​joint summer concerts emerged.

What is so special about summer concerts?

Peter and Emmi both say that it is something they look forward to and it is special that it is outdoors.

- Outdoors feels here and now and it is framed by the trees and the wind. Anything can happen with the weather, sun or rain. You don't build up so much with lighting effects. No strong spotlights but you can see the audience and it is easier to make eye contact. You can meet their gazes and it becomes more intimate that way, says Emmi.

- In the summer I am more rested and it feels a little easier and I get more inspiration. This is a fairly short playing period and the atmosphere is more chill. There is something special about summer evenings, says Peter.

Why have you chosen these concert venues?

- They should be places that feel summery and where there is a tradition for concerts. Emmi is from Falkenberg and would like to play at home and I, as an Östergötland native, want to play somewhere in Östergötland and then Vadstena Slott is a very unique place for concerts. It should be a cozy setting and there is also that in Brunnsparken and at Solliden. The environment around is important, says Peter.

How does the weather affect the concerts?

- Ideally, you want that perfectly warm summer evening, says Peter and continues; when we played at Vadstena Slott last year, it was a perfect evening and some great aerial photos were taken during the concert, which are fantastic to look at. But we have had a few rainy evenings, for example at Vallarna, and then the audience is quick to put on their rain gear. You can tell they are professionals at that, he says with a laugh. Then it was awesome to walk through the audience and sing "Singin' in the rain". But we have also experienced it being so hot that the bandleader had to put his equipment in the fridge because it had overheated during the sound check. Anything can happen when you are outdoors.

There are so many musical songs in different genres, how do you choose which ones to include?

- It's a long process to decide on the songs. We go back and forth. There are so many songs you want to include, old, new and there will be some "kill your darlings" in the meantime, says Emmi. The program is not ready yet and we will sit with it this afternoon and then work on it further. ¨

- It's luxurious to plan ourselves and start with a blank canvas. We are both kind of us and have the same mindset when it comes to how the concert should be structured. The choice of songs is also governed by the length of the concert. We are expected to include some songs such as something from Phantom of the Opera and We will rock you. We also want to include things we haven't done ourselves, such as Kristina from Duvemåla. It's also fun to pick up something you did a long time ago, such as something from Gerda by Bosse Wastesson, says Peter.

We were in London last year and watched some new musicals among them The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and we are thinking of doing something from it, say both Peter and Emmi. Peter adds that he thought it was extra fun to see it because he played with Clare Foster in Saturday Night Fever in Germany and now he got to see her play Elowen, Benjamin's great love. - Emmi continues, it's about finding new songs that still quickly capture the audience even if it's the first time they hear it. What's so great about musical songs is that each song has its own story. It would also be fun to do a duet from Miss Saigon like "The Last Night of the World", or something from Wicked.

Even though it's a musical evening, there may also be some other songs that fit in well. Barcelona is a fantastic duet, says Emmi.

- Air is also a possible song that is not a musical but gives a strong feeling, says Peter.

- It's also fun to do slightly different arrangements of the songs like a more stripped-down version of Over the Rainbow and more soft like Falling Slowly from Once, which we've done before, says Emmi.

You both had success on West End in London, what was it like working there and do you have any desire to work there again?

- The pace in London is very fast and you play many more shows per week than in Sweden. A production is so much bigger there and usually lasts much longer. When you come into a musical that has been played for many years, as a new person you have to rehearse with those who are also new alongside the regular performances. Before you have your own premiere, you have only played through it once before with the whole ensemble. It is more of a "running bank" idea for it to work, says Emmi. But once you are on stage, there is no big difference. It is just as big to meet the audience wherever you are.

- Right now with small children I have no great desire to play there again, but certainly if the right role were to come along.

- It was fantastic to have the opportunity to play in London and also in Germany. But it is tough and not as glamourous as it sounds, says Peter.

In recent years you have gone from playing musical roles to doing more concerts, how do you see it going forward?

- For me it is a conscious choice to work more with concerts because it suits family life. But someday it would be great fun to play in The Light at the Piazza, Maria in Sound of Music or Glinda in Wicked, says Emmi.

- I am happy with life as it is now, says Peter. There is a wonderful feeling of nostalgia when you see the posters for Jersey Boys and Rock of Ages when you are at China and giving a concert. It is fun to work in a tight ensemble too. But with concerts you can vary what you do more. I have Musical Night with Emmi, Chess at Dalhalla, concerts in St Anna and also concerts now with my dad. But if someone were to make a musical out of the movie Rocketman, I would love to play Elton, he adds. The right role is what is required.

What has it meant to you, Peter, to come from a very musical family?

- It's fantastic to have it in your blood. Playing music with your dad, cousins, etc. Music is natural in our family. It's a luxury to be able to work across generations. It's great that my son Hayden likes to play music, even though he's currently playing more soccer. My daughter Mille goes to high school and dances at House of Shape. It's great that you can inspire them and that they like what you have as your profession says Peter.

Back to Musical Evening and Summer – what do you want the audience to take away when the concert is over?

- I want them to feel happy. Fulfilled by the songs, the evening and the place they have been to, says Emmi.

- WOW! That's what they should feel. We want to give them a grand experience and goosebumps. A memory that they can look back on when it gets cold and grey again, says Peter.

Musicals in the summer evening sound absolutely wonderful. It will be exciting to see what program they will offer.

Photo credits: Rebecca Nordin

