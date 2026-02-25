HELL'S KITCHEN, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Set For Dayton Live's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dayton Live has announced its 2026-2027 Broadway Series and is now offering season ticket packages for the seven-show lineup at the Schuster Center.

The series begins with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” running July 22-26, 2026. “The Notebook” follows Oct. 6-11, 2026, and “Clue” will play Nov. 24-29, 2026. In 2027, “Hell’s Kitchen” runs Jan. 26-31, “Hamilton” is scheduled for March 30-April 11, “Shucked” plays May 4-9, and “Waitress” closes the season June 1-6.

Season ticket holder benefits include no exchange fees, allowing patrons to change performance dates without additional cost. The Swap-A-Show option enables ticket holders to exchange tickets for other Dayton Live performances if requests are made no later than 30 days prior to the original performance date. Subscribers also receive priority access to purchase additional Broadway tickets and tickets to newly announced shows before they go on sale to the general public, as well as discounted parking at The Arts Garage.

To purchase season tickets, patrons can select a performance date and time, choose from available price ranges, and submit seating preferences. Subscribers will receive a Statement of Account in the summer detailing seating locations and additional information. Season tickets will be mailed prior to the first show, with print-at-home options available upon request.

Current season ticket holders may renew their packages. For ticket information, patrons can call 937-228-3630 or visit Dayton Live’s website to buy or request additional information.