RAD Day 2026 40th Anniversary Celebration Coming in March

For the fifth year in a row, Utopia and Fathom Entertainment are teaming up to bring the 2026 RAD Day celebration to over 700 theatres across the United States. In response to strong fan enthusiasm and anticipated audience demand, the 40th anniversary release will expand to a two-day theatrical schedule on March 22 and 24.

Originally released on March 21, 1986, the beloved annual RAD Day tradition prepares for its 40th anniversary celebration. Remastered in 4K, the cult classic film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), and 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Connor (Bart Taylor).

Directed by Hal Needham, RAD tells the story of Cru (Allen), a young man with a dream of MAKING IT big as a BMX racer by racing the “Helltrack” and winning the grand prize of $100,000 and a Corvette.

"RAD turning 40 and heading back to theaters nationwide? What more can I say besides... it's gonna be RAD,” said Utopia’s Head of Marketing & Distribution, Kyle Greenberg. “So, now that it's official, remember there's always room for one more on the RAD racing team for another victory lap with the cult classic that never stopped racing"

“RAD Day has grown into a true cultural moment for fans of the legendary ’80s BMX classic, driven by the passion of its audience and our ongoing collaboration with Utopia,” said Shannah Miller, VP of Marketing, Fathom Entertainment. “As Fathom celebrates the film’s 40th anniversary, we are very pleased to expand this RADDEST celebration into a two-day theatrical event that brings fans together at the cinema and puts RAD back once again on the big screen.”

For the 40th anniversary screenings, RAD fans will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the forthcoming documentary EFFORTLESS: THE EDDIE FIOLA STORY, following BMX legend and Hollywood stuntman Eddie Fiola's career, personal life, and pursuit of MAKING IT to the top in his sport and second career as an elite stuntman on some of the biggest budget movies in Hollywood.

The film features interviews with Eddie Fiola, Tony Hawk, Ed Helms, Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Ryan Nyquist, Martin Aparijo, Larry Edgar and Gale Webb and is written and directed by Billy Henrickle.

Tickets for RAD 40th Anniversary are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations subject to change).