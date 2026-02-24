ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE Fan Screenings Coming to Theaters

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In conjunction with the Netflix release of ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line on March 10, the first two episodes of Season 2 are coming to the big screen for special fan screenings. They will be taking place on March 10 in more than 200 theaters in the US, Canada, and Japan. Showings in the US and Canada will be held at 6 p.m. local time.

In the US and Canada, tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 26, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. Head here for the full list of theaters and showtimes and to download tickets. Theaters set to host these fan events in the US include AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo and Cineplex.

In Season 2 of this live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) travel to the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. There, they’ll visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle formidable new foes as they search for the world’s greatest treasure.

This season, viewers are introduced to Baroque Works, a dangerous secret society of assassins, played by Beetlejuice alum Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, and Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, along with David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9.

Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers are Matt Owens and Joe Tracz (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief musical) with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500M copies sold worldwide. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, The One Piece, and become KING of the Pirates. The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner).

Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live-action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks on the Global Top 10, reaching #1 in over 75 countries and making history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at #1 in Japan. One Piece was nominated for 11 awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.

As previously reported, the show has already been renewed for a third season, with Tony Award winner Cole Escola appearing as a series regular as Bon Clay. Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) has also been cast in season three as Portgas D. Ace.

Photo Credit: Netflix