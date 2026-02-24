As previously reported, Broadway's Mauricio Martínez and Casey Elliott are lending their musical talents to the feature film BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical. BroadwayWorld has your first exclusive listen to “Two Worlds Next Door,” one of the 17 original musical numbers for the film.

Featuring Martínez and Elliott, the behind-the-scenes video was captured from the recording studio during their first workshop day together. The song, which serves as a key duet in the film, was composed by writer/director Ross Boothe, who is at the piano.

Watch the clip here, and listen to the full single, now available on streaming platforms. BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musica, produced by Craftsman Films, begins production this April and is slated for theatrical release in Fall 2026.

The movie tells the story of two next-door neighbors: Jon (Elliott), a lifelong American citizen, and Fabián (Martínez), a Mexican immigrant who has spent more than a decade waiting for a resolution to his U.S. asylum application.

Amid the turbulence and uncertainty surrounding their different circumstances, the men are challenged to see the humanity in one another. Through their story, the film aims to explore the timely themes of immigration, identity, compassion, and faith.

“This project is deeply personal to me,” Martínez previously shared. “As an immigrant, this story hits very close to home right now. It’s about people, about heart, and about empathy—and music is such a powerful way to communicate those things. That’s what moved me most about Brotherhood.”

“The subject matter is sensitive and can feel polarizing, but what surprised me was how human the story is. It isn’t about politics—it’s about seeing people for who they are and learning to love your neighbor," noted Elliott.

More behind-the-scenes footage from the production, including development, rehearsals, recording, and production, is being chronicled on their social media, available here.