Video: Jenny Slate Enjoys Watching Videos of PETER PAN Stage Mishaps





Actor and comedian Jenny Slate is making her Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, Simon Rich's comedic show. However, the performer has been known to find enjoyment in watching other people's theatrical mishaps on YouTube.

"I have spent over a decade taking a lot of personal time watching something on YouTube that is called 'Peter Pan Fails,' Slate admitted, explaining that the recordings are taken from onstage accidents during productions of Peter Pan, such as someone pulling the wrong pulley or the stage falling over.

As a superstitious person, Slate is afraid karma will finally catch up to her now that she herself is in a play. "It's going to happen to me... It's like 'Oh, you think that's funny?' Now you're going to fall right off the stage, you idiot."

Watch the full interview to see Slate act out her favorite Peter Pail fail, and explain why she has a hard time going to see plays herself. Along with Slate, the final cast of the show also includes Nicholas Braun, Jake Shane, and Ray Romano, who perform from February 17 to March 8.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy-nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out is performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.