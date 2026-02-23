 tracker
Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE At Astor Place Theatre

Pony Cam’s Off-Broadway production will officially open in March for a limited engagement.

Feb. 23, 2026

First look photos have been released for Burnout Paradise, now in performances at the Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette Street. Opening night is set for March 5, 2026, and the production will run through June 28, 2026.

Created by Australian collective Pony Cam, Burnout Paradise features five performers attempting to complete a series of escalating tasks while running on four treadmills. The one-hour performance challenges the cast to finish assignments ranging from cooking a three-course meal to completing a grant application before time runs out. If the performers do not complete their list within the allotted hour, audiences are offered their money back.

The company is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams.

Burnout Paradise is now playing at the Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette Street, with opening night on March 5, 2026, and performances scheduled through June 28, 2026.



