2027 Sundance Film Festival Unveils Dates & Venues in Boulder

The 2027 edition of the Sundance Film Festival will take place on January 21–31, 2027 in Boulder, Colorado. This will be the first time the Festival will welcome global audiences to its new location, which was held in Park City, Utah through 2026.

The 2027 Festival will feature a wide range of world premieres, compelling conversations, special events, and more. The January gathering continues the Festival’s enduring impact of championing original voices, forging meaningful connections, and entertaining audiences from around the world. Boulder, Colorado, will be the Sundance Film Festival’s home beginning in 2027 and beyond.

“Working closely with the Colorado community, the 2027 Sundance Film Festival is already in our sights as we build towards an exciting debut in Boulder where our programming will meet audiences next January,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming.

“Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories. Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff. We’ll share more details in the coming months and hope you’ll join us on our journey to Boulder as we build the Sundance Film Festival’s new home.”

Official venues for the upcoming 2027 Sundance Film Festival have also been revealed. Across these locations, artists will showcase their works, audiences will experience the debut of entertaining and trailblazing storytelling, and attendees will join in conversations and lively events, with additional information to follow in the coming months. Take a look at the list of venues below.

The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, which uplifts the development of emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.

2027 Sundance Film Festival Official Venues

Theaters:

Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Boulder High School Auditorium

Boulder Theater

Casey Middle School Auditorium

Chautauqua Auditorium

Cinemark Century Boulder

eTown Hall

Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder

Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder

Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder

Talks and Festival Programming:

Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library District

Dairy Arts Center

eTown Hall

Old Main — University of Colorado Boulder

About The Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival, a program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, is the preeminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide.

The Festival has introduced many groundbreaking films and episodic works of the past decades, including Kiss of the Spider Woman, Prime Minister, Pee-wee as Himself, Dìdi (弟弟), A Real Pain, Daughters, Thelma, Will & Harper, Past Lives, 20 Days in Mariupol, The Eternal Memory, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, A Thousand and One, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Rye Lane, Navalny, Fire of Love, Flee, CODA, Passing, and many more.

The program consists of fiction and nonfiction features and short films, series and episodic content, innovative storytelling, and performances, as well as conversations and other events.