IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION Documentary Sets UK Cinema Release

New details have been released for the upcoming Iron Maiden feature documentary, titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition. The film will be released in cinemas in the UK on May 7th 2026. Tickets will go on sale on March 18th here.

Directed by Malcolm Venville (Churchill at War) and produced by Dominic Freeman (Spirits in the Forest – A Depeche Mode Film), the feature‑length documentary charts Iron Maiden’s five‑decade journey.

Alongside the band, the documentary features on‑camera reflections from Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, each speaking about Iron Maiden’s influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

Formed in East London in 1975, Iron Maiden have grown into one of the world’s most influential and enduring rock bands. Across 50 years, they have released 17 studio albums, sold over 100 million records, and performed almost 2,500 concerts across 64 countries. They have also been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award among many other accolades.

The documentary arrives as the band continues its two-year Run For Your Lives world tour, which included a homecoming performance at London Stadium. A recently announced, one-of-a-kind celebration named EddFest in historic Knebworth Park, England, on July 11th forms part of over 50 shows worldwide in 2026.

The newly released key art by Albert "Akirant" Quirantes offers the first visual look at the documentary and can be seen below.

Photo courtesy of Universal