Video: Michelle Pfeiffer Stars in First Trailer for THE MADISON Series

The first trailer has dropped for The Madson, the new drama series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and starring Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell.

The six-episode debut season premieres globally on Saturday, March 14th, with three episodes exclusively on the service. The final three episodes will premiere the following week on Saturday, March 21.

The trailer previews the love story at the heart of the series, which follows the Clyburn family as they uproot their comfortable New York City lives for the wild, untamed beauty of Montana’s Madison River Valley.

The story unfolds across these two distinct worlds as it examines the ties that bind families together. Tackling themes of grief, transformation, and human connection, a second season of The Madison has been confirmed, with a soon-to-be-announced date.

In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), Matthew Fox (Lost) and Will Arnett (Is This Thing On?).

The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season. The series heralds from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+