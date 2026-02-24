Oscar-Nominated THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB Now Available for Digital Purchase

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Voice of Hind Rajab, currently the Tunisian nominee for Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars, is now available for digital purchase from distributor WILLA.

Winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, where it received the longest standing ovation in film festival history, THE VOICE of Hind Rajab has grossed over $5.3 million theatrically worldwide.

Based on true events, THE VOICE of Hind Rajab follows Red Crescent volunteers as they struggle to send an ambulance to rescue a five-year-old girl trapped under fire in Gaza. The film stars Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel, and Clara Khoury.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is produced by Oscar-Nominee Nadim Cheikhrouha (Four Daughters), Oscar-Winner Odessa Rae (Navalny), and Oscar-Winner James Wilson (The Zone of Interest). Brad Pitt, Alfonso Cuaron, Spike Lee, Michael Moore, Joaquin Phoenix, and Rooney Mara all serve as Executive Producers.

The movie was produced in association with Film4, RaeFilm Studios, JW Films, WILLA, Plan B, MBC Studios, Amed Khan Foundation, Stitching Giustra International Foundation, Watermelon Pictures, Utopia Studios, PFF, World Within Studios, MeMo Films, Sunnyland Films (A.R.T. Group), Rasha Mansouri Elmasry & Hassan Elmasry, Valentine, with the contribution of Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Fund for the Promotion and Investment in Literary and Artistic Creativity.

Other Executive Producers include Guillaume & Sarah Rambourg, The Rambourg Foundation, Amed Khan, Sawsan Asfari, Ramez & Tiziana Sousou, Jemima Khan, Jorie Graham, Geralyn Dreyfous, Mohannad Malas, Common Pictures, Frank Giustra, Farhana Bhula, Ali Jaafar, Samar Akrouk, Hana Al-Omair, Hamza Ali, Badie Ali, Karim Ahmad, Michella Rivera-Gravage, Francesco Melzi D’Eril, Gabriele Moratti, Idris Mokhtarzada & Haroon Mokhtarzada, Rostam Zafari, Andy Nahas, Elizabeth Woodward, Film Committee at Media City Qatar, D.D Wigley, Rami Elghandour, and Co-Executive Producers are Stephanie & Erik Nadi Olson, Sabine Getty, 1888 Films, Frank Barat, Doha Film Institute.

Photo courtesy of WILLA