Exclusive: Watch Michael Urie and Jason Segel Perform LES MISÉRABLES in SHRINKING Clip





In life, three things are certain: death, taxes, and Jason Segel singing "The Confrontation" from Les Misérables. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Shrinking, Segel dusts off his vocal cords to once again perform the Jean Valjean part of the duet, this time opposite Michael Urie's Javert.

As viewers have learned from previous episodes of the series, Urie's Shrinking character, Brian, is an unapologetic Broadway fan, so it comes as no surprise that he would pick this song to belt while riding in a convertible through the streets of Pasadena.

Segel famously performed a portion of the musical theater favorite on The Megan Mullally Show in 2006 and then later on BravoTV's Inside The Actors Studio. Both times, his duet partner was Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, Segel's How I Met Your Mother co-star.

Watch the exclusive clip now, which also features a surprised (and possibly impressed) Harrison Ford. Shrinking, currently in its third season, will debut Episode 305 this Wednesday, February 25.

In the episode, titled “Hold Your Horsies," Jimmy and Meg unite over their love for Paul, Gaby considers her future with Derrick #2, and Marisol pushes Sean and Alice out of their comfort zones.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules of therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Led by Segel and Ford, Shrinking features an all-star ensemble including Urie, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. The third season welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking has earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Critics' Choice win for Urie for his performance in the sophomore season.