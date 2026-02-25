Video: Hamish Linklater Guest Stars as Biohacker in New ELSBETH Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Hamish Linklater guest stars as a wealthy biohacker in the new episode of Elsbeth, debuting on Thursday. In a sneak peek clip from the episode, the Broadway alum receives a visit from Elsbeth, who has a few questions following the untimely death of his friend.

Following Season 3's midwinter break, Elsbeth returns with the new episode "Ol' Man Liver," premiering Thursday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Check out the sneak peek now.

Elsbeth follows the adventures of the title character (Carrie Preston), an unconventional attorney who works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers alongside Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries. This season will also feature Broadway alums Beanie Feldstein, Joanna Gleason, Mark Linn-Baker, Didi Conn, and more as guest stars. CBS has already given the series a fourth season order, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Across its three seasons, the series has featured appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Lindsay Mendez, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Linklater's Broadway credits include Seminar with Alan Rickman and The Importance of Being Earnest. Onscreen, he has appeared in The Crazy Ones, Midnight Mass, Manhunt, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and Prime Video's Gen V.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS