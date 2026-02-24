Review: Julie Benko: EUPHONIC GUMBO Celebrates Mardi Gras at Birdland Jazz

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway and cabaret star Julie Benko and her husband, pianist Jason Yeager, returned to Birdland Jazz last week for what has become an annual Mardi Gras party show. It also celebrated, Euphonic Gumbo, their new album that’s steeped in the musical and cultural histories of New Orleans. Benko is currently on Broadway in Ragtime as Emma Goldman. (This writer recently saw the show, and she is splendid in the role.) The new mom of a 15-month-old child took her only night off for this performance. Ah, to be young!

Photo: Mike Peros

The set had a mixture of songs from the new album and some from their previous album, Hand in Hand. The band, followed by Benko, made a New Orleans-style entrance with their exciting “Down in New Orleans Medley,” playing their instruments with Benko singing as they wended their way through the audience. Along the way, Benko served several lucky customers servings of the traditional King Cake they had shipped from New Orleans, which contains a plastic Baby Jesus. Servers brought out more cake for the rest of the tables as the band reached the stage.

Besides Yeager on piano, organ and celeste, the band (also called Euophonic Gumbo) consisted of trombonist Mike Fahie, trumpeter Andy Warren, drummer Jay Sawyer, and bassist Michael O’Brien.

The band opened on stage with their “Ticklin’ Time (Let the Good Times Roll/Tipitina)” medley from the album, honoring legendary New Orleans musicians “Dr. John” and Professor Longhair,” with the musicians singing the refrain and a big finish by Benko.

Benko brought up special guest, actor and tap dancer John Manzari, with whom she worked in Funny Girl, to tap on the cleverly titled and high energy “Funky Fête” medley (“Iko Iko” [James Crawford]/”Tootie Ma is a Big Fine Thing” [Danny Barker/Howard Mandolf]). The first half of the medley is one of those songs for which you probably never knew the correct name, and thought it was called “Hey Now.”)

An especially fun highlight came with “Don’t You Come Home, Bill Bailey,” which turned this old standard’s lyrics on its head by rewriting them from a woman’s point of view. Accordionist/singer Sasha Papernik joined in and stayed for most of the entire set. She added greatly to the sound. Later in the set, Benko performed “J’ai Passé Devant Ta Porte” in French, with only Papernik’s accordion accompaniment.

A killer rendition of “St. James Infirmary” moved the familiar Chopin funeral-march ending to the front of the arrangement. With Benko singing the main lyrics, Manzari supplied the voice of the deceased victim. A mid-song dance and drum call and response, which also appears on the album, took this number to a new level.

Benko and Yeager ended the night with a beautiful and poignant ballad arrangement of “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans” (Eddie DeLange, Louis Alter).

Julie Benko, as always, is a delight, with her warm energy and beautiful voice that has made her a frequent strong supporting star on Broadway; she is arguably “the most Fanny Brice” of anyone to play that role. The band is first rate, and Yeager is an excellent arranger and musician. The show was filed with stories and anecdotes about things like Storyville, prizes (though nobody found the plastic baby), a tremendous amount of fun, and a whole lot of love. The new album some of which was recorded at Birdland, is a winner. You’ll even hear the unmistakable voice of Jim Caruso introducing Julie Benko at the start of the first number.

For more information on Julie Benko, visit www.juliebenko.com. For more great shows at Birdland Jazz, visit www.birdlandjazz.com.

Photos: Andrew Poretz except where indicated

