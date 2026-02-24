ROBIN HOOD Series Renewed for Season Two at MGM+

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MGM+ has renewed the romantic adventure drama series Robin Hood for a second season, after becoming one of MGM+’s all-time best first-season performers. The 10-episode season will go into production at PFI Studios in Serbia this summer.

From Lionsgate Television, with showrunner John Glenn, producer-director Jonathan English and executive producer Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, Robin Hood is a reimagining of the classic tale that follows the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the LOVE STORY between him and a courageous and daring Marian.

In addition to premiering on MGM+ in the U.S., Robin Hood will be available to MGM+ viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Season two of Robin Hood will expand the world beyond Sherwood and Nottingham into the treacherous courts of England, France, and Rome, transforming the outlaw rebellion into a high-stakes battle for the soul of a kingdom.

As the Angevin empire threatens to tear itself apart, Rob and Marian are drawn into the orbit of kings and queens, forced to wield the very instruments of Norman power — politics, gold, and betrayal — to secure a future for the Saxons.

Season one starred Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. Season two casting will be announced shortly.

John Glenn is the showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producer and director Jonathan English and executive producer Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant oversee the series for Hidden Pictures.

Photo Credit: MGM+