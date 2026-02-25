Photos: First Look at Alfred Molina, Denis O'Hare & More in THE BOROUGHS Netflix Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has unveiled the first look at The Boroughs, a new supernatural series starring stage and screen stars Alfred Molina, Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, and more. Executive produced by The Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things, the series premieres on the streamer May 21.

The Boroughs is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community, and follows a grieving newcomer, whose monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes. Together, they uncover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous and that they are more formidable than anyone expects.

Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews shed light on the series for Tudum.com, saying that their goal was for The Boroughs to "feel equal parts scary, mysterious, exciting and emotional.... We wanted to make [a series] that teenagers could watch with their parents and their grandparents that everyone could enjoy.”

The series stars Drama Desk Award-winner Alfred Molina (Sam), Academy Award-winner Geena Davis (Renee), Emmy Award-winner Alfre Woodard (Judy), Tony Award-winner Denis O’Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), and Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese).

Additional Cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (Edward), Dee Wallace (Grace), Eric Edelstein (Hank), Rafael Casal (Neil), Mousa Hussein Kraish (Dr. McGinnis), Beth Bailey (Kayleigh), Karan Soni (Toby), with Jane Kaczmarek (Lilly) and more.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews serve as Showrunners/Creators/Executive Producers, with The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt for Upside Down Pictures and Ben Taylor also executive producing.

Photo Credit: Netflix