Immersive Show ANONYMOUS Extends Run Through March 7

Due to an overwhelming demand, Nick Thomas' immersive production Anonymous has added performances and will now be running until March 7 at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre.

Currently listed as one of Time Outs best Immersive Shows in NYC and featured in the New York Times, these new shows will sell fast.

This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far — a challenge from within. Anonymous is a truly unique theater experience: the audience sits in the circle with the actors and experiences first hand what the characters are going through.

From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (called "wrenching and visually eloquent" by The New York Times) and Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture), Anonymous puts you right there in the room, making you a fly on the wall as you watch this raw, powerful, confronting and intimate look at addiction and sobriety.

Theater company spit&vigor brings its ingenuity and skill to transform their space into a place of hope, comradery, free coffee and (of course) chocolate cream cookies — refreshments provided by spit&vigor.

The cast features Daliah Bernstein, Sara Fellini, Steven Gamble, JesseMetz, Nicholas Thomas, Azumi Tsutsui, and George Walsh.

The production is directed by Sara Fellini with Adam Belvo's fight choreography) and Nick Thomas' sound design.