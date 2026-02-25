Video: BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' LIVE VIEWING IN GOYANG & JAPAN Main Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been unveiled for BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ LIVE VIEWING, the live cinema broadcasts from BTS. Featuring their concerts in Goyang and Tokyo, the broadcasts will take place on April 11 and 18, with tickets available here now.

The cinema broadcasts feature fan-favorite group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) as they return to the global stage with their BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG.'

The tour will open with concerts from Goyang, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, and spans 34 cities worldwide and 82 shows. This marks their first tour as a group since their celebrated 2021–2022 ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ tour.

Featuring a 360-degree in-the-round stage design, the tour aims to deliver an immersive experience for audience members. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ accompanies their fifth full-length album, which arrives on March 20, 2026.

The broadcasts take place on Saturday, April 11, featuring their concert in Goyang, with another following on Saturday, April 18, capturing their Tokyo stop. They will be broadcast to cinemas worldwide from Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. The band will release their fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026

Photo Credit: Bighit Music, Hybe