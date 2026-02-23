Sarasota Opera Will Present SUSANNAH This March

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Opera will open Susannah­­­­­­­ on Saturday, March 14 — the fourth and final production in its 2026 Winter Festival. Audiences have six opportunities to see the production, which runs through March 28.

With music and libretto by Carlisle Floyd – whose centenary is being commemorated this year – the opera follows an innocent young woman as she falls under the jealous scrutiny of her rural Appalachian community in 1950s Tennessee, and explores themes of religious hypocrisy, isolation, and loss of innocence.

First staged at Florida State University in 1955, Susannah is loosely based on the biblical tale from the Apocrypha of Susannah and the Elders. In the opera, Susannah is a young lady of humble origins living in a small mountain town in Tennessee who is falsely targeted as a sinner. When the traveling preacher Reverend Olin Blitch appears at her door offering redemption, tragic events unfold that force Susannah to take a stand for her dignity. Susannah is one of the most celebrated American operas, and even more significant this year as it is performed in the state where it premiered and in recognition of Floyd's 100th birthday.

Carlisle Floyd—himself the son of a Methodist minister—says he drew inspiration from a creative writing teacher in college who advised him to ‘write what you know.' Stage director Martha Collins writes, “Floyd's score is renowned for its melodic accessibility and directness, blending American folk melodies, traditional folk hymns and powerful operatic drama which perfectly depicts the moods and tension of this Tennessee setting.”

Since Susannah's 1955 premiere at Florida State University, the opera continues to be one of the most powerful and frequently performed American operas, due to its beautiful, folk-influenced melodies and a story that seems as relevant today as it was during the era in which it was written.

Artists and Creative Team

Sarasota Opera favorite soprano Hanna Brammer (Gilda, Rigoletto; Juliette, Roméo et Juliette; Fiordiligi, Così fan tutte) returns to play the title role in Susannah. Bass-baritone Jason Zacher plays Olin Blitch in his Sarasota Opera debut, and tenor Jeremy Brauner is Susannah's protective brother Sam. The production will be conducted by Jessé Martins and directed by Martha Collins, with scenic design by Keith Brumley, costume design by Howard Tsvi Kaplan, and lighting design by Ken Yunker.

Performance Dates

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. (Opening night)

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. (Matinee)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. (Matinee)



Tickets are available at the Sarasota Opera Box Office, by phone at (941) 328‑1300, in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, or online at tickets.sarasotaopera.org.