INDUSTRY to Conclude with a Fifth Season at HBO

HBO has renewed the drama series Industry, from Bad Wolf, for a fifth and final season. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series concludes its eight-episode fourth season on Sunday, March 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, an hour early, on HBO and HBO Max.

Global viewing for Season 4 is pacing roughly +30% ahead of the third season. U.S. cross-platform viewers are averaging 1.7M per episode and growing. Watch a preview from a recent episode here.

“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO," said Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, creators, showrunners, writers, directors, and executive producers. "This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of INDUSTRY and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership.

For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

Season 4 finds Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads. However, they are soon drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

The Season 4 cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin. Writers include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, and Joseph Charlton.

Season three of Industry was nominated for a 2025 Critics' Choice Award for Best Drama Series.

On Thursday, January 29, HBO and music platform Boiler Room came together to host a one-night-only event in New York City in celebration of the fourth season of HBO Original drama series Industry with cast members Myha'la, Marisa Abela, and more in attendance. Check out photos from the exclusive event here.

