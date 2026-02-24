Video: First Look at Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden in PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Teaser

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted the teaser for their forthcoming Pride and Prejudice series featuring Elizabeth Bennet (Emma Corrin) and Mr. Darcy (Jack Lowden). The teaser debuted on the big screen ahead of UK screenings of Wuthering Heights.

Based on the beloved novel by Jane Austen, the new 6-part limited series is described as a "faithful, classic adaptation of the novel." It is written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper), and is set to launch in Autumn 2026.

In addition to Corrin and Lowden, the cast also includes Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery will make their screen debuts as Mary Bennet and Kitty Bennet, respectively.

"Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it," said Dolly Alderton (Writer and Executive Producer) when the full cast was revealed during production.

"Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Executive Producers are Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, as well as Dolly Alderton and Euros Lyn. Emma Corrin will also join as Executive Producer, marking their debut in the role. Lisa Osborne serves as a producer.

Considered one of the greatest novels of all time, the story has been often adapted for stage, film, and television, including a BBC miniseries starring Colin Firth and the 2005 film.