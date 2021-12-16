Scoop: THE BACHELORETTE: MEN TELL ALL on ABC - Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Coming up on the special episode of the Bachelorette.
"The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All" - Get ready for a WILD night full of drama, reconciliation and even a few tears, when Michelle's suitors reunite for the first time. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps.
Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward? All that, plus a look at the shocking conclusion of Michelle's journey, a sneak peek of Clayton's season of "The Bachelor" and everyone's favorite tradition-bloopers!
"The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All" airs MONDAY, DEC. 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
