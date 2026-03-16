Interview: Autumn Ness of WIZARD OF OZ at Children's Theatre Company

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A local legend of the Children’s Theatre Company stage, Autumn Ness, is about to completely immerse herself in one of the most iconic roles in all of literature, stage, and screen history: The Wicked Witch of the West.

BroadwayWorld was lucky enough to catch up with Autumn during her business schedule of rehearsals to chat about all things Oz and her stunning career.

BW: Taking on such an iconic character can be a challenge due to almost having to live up to or exceed expectations. How are you hoping to make Almira/The Wicked Witch your own version of such a prominent cultural icon?

AN: It’s completely nerve wracking to take on a cultural icon, especially when it’s been done to perfection! I’m clinging to my actor toolbox, trying to ask the right questions, connecting the dots between Gultch and the Witch, Dorothy’s mind, highlighting their desire for power and control, and most importantly…figuring out what those shoes do that makes her want them so badly?? Are they World domination shoes? And if they are so volatile, why are they on a teenagers feet?

BW: Who are some performers or artists that you find yourself drawing from/being inspired by when creating your characters?

AN: One of my favorite pastimes is going down an actress rabbit hole, and watching videos of performers worldwide. I watch Denmarks Bodil Alling when I want to see clarity of performance, Scotlands Shonna Reppe for surprising choices, Imelda Stauntons “Mama Rose” for an imploding character.example. But lucky for me, the performers I’m with every day in our “Oz” cast are so sharp and so generous, I’ve got everything I need on stage with me!

BW: What character from the Oz world of you find yourself relating to the most?

AN: Why is that I've always loved the character of Professor Marvel, a low rent charlatan with a good heart? It seems wrong somehow that in Dorothy’s imagination, the Wizard is a fraud on a mass scale, because back in Kansas, he did his best with what he had. I love that he was a performer when he needed to be, but he tried to do right by people in his community first. Professor Marvel is to be aspired to!



BW: You have been a company member for quite some time, what is the most fulfilling part of working at CTC?

AN: “Oz” completes my 25th season at CTC, a quarter of a century!?! Amazing. That length of a journey is certainly fulfilling artistically, but I know there is still so much to learn. I love that the longer you do this kind of work, the more you can bring to it. Just like a role is never complete even on closing day. Your artistic growth never finishes if you keep bringing more of yourself to it. Also, I have the privilege of meeting new artists with every show, and I get to take away from the gifts they give. I am pretty darn lucky.

BW: Having been cast in many funny and lighthearted roles previously, how are you feeling about getting the chance to bring the terror and villainy to Twin Cities audiences?

AN: Heroes are only heroic if you give them something to overcome. So, Dorothy’s journey only works if I give her that. Lucky for me, our delightful Dorothy’s, Harriet and Aniya, will act horrified enough to make me look scary! On top of that, our design team has taken the burden of visual terror onto their shoulders and delivered smart and twisted Witch imagery.

BW: Now for a “fun” question: If you could cast yourself in any role within a stage adaptation of any literary work. What book would it be and what role would you want to play?

AN: The greatest role in childhood literature of course, “Amelia Bedelia.” Someday they will give up the rights, and I can “draw the curtains,” and “call the roll!”

Be sure to catch The Wizard of Oz running at the Children's Theatre Company April 21-June 14, 2026.

BroadwayWorld would like to thank Autumn and the Children's Theatre Company for allowing us the opportunity to be a part of their season.