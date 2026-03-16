The Gerda Lissner Foundation Reveals Winners Of The 2026 International Vocal Competition

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The Gerda Lissner Foundation, in association with the Liederkranz Foundation, has revealed the winners of the 2026 International Vocal Competition, one of the leading vocal competitions in the United States dedicated to identifying and supporting emerging opera talent. The Gerda Lissner Foundation congratulates all singers who participated in this year's competition.

Following the final round of competition held on March 13, 2026, four singers were awarded top prizes of $12,000 each. The top prize winners are:

Top Prize Winners (in alphabetical order)

Titus Muzi, Baritone

Ben Reisinger, Tenor

Korin Thomas-Smith, Baritone

Anna M. Thompson, Soprano

All four top prize winners will appear in the Winners Concert at Carnegie Hall on April 29, 2026, where audiences will have the opportunity to hear these rising artists perform in one of the world's most celebrated concert venues.

In addition, eleven finalists were recognized for their exceptional artistry and awarded grant prizes of $2,000 each:

Grant Winners:

Sophia Baete, Mezzo-Soprano

Sunghoon Han, Bass-Baritone

Son Jin Kim, Bass

Samuel Kidd, Baritone

Dasol Lee, Bass

Chuanyuan Liu, Countertenor

Tessa McQueen, Soprano

Page Michels, Soprano

Raul Morales Velazco, Bass

Ihor Mostovoi, Baritone

Ethel Trujillo, Soprano

Five young artists who demonstrated exceptional potential during the preliminary rounds each of whom received a $500 Encouragement Award:

Kerrigan Bigelow, Soprano

Lin Fan, Bass-Baritone

Scarlett Jones, Soprano

Carolina Sullivan, Soprano

Lewei Wang, Baritone

The competition was adjudicated by an esteemed panel of judges: Laura Alley, Ken Benson, F. Paul Driscoll, Susan Quittmeyer, and Midge Woolsey. The competition's collaborative pianist was Arlene Shrut.

The International Vocal Competition continues the mission of the Gerda Lissner Foundation to support and promote outstanding young opera singers at pivotal stages in their careers. Past winners have gone on to perform with major opera houses and orchestras around the world.

For more information about the Gerda Lissner Foundation and its programs supporting emerging vocal artists, visit the foundation's website.