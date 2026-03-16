The Gerda Lissner Foundation Reveals Winners Of The 2026 International Vocal Competition
Following the final round of competition held on March 13, 2026, four singers were awarded top prizes of $12,000 each.
The Gerda Lissner Foundation, in association with the Liederkranz Foundation, has revealed the winners of the 2026 International Vocal Competition, one of the leading vocal competitions in the United States dedicated to identifying and supporting emerging opera talent. The Gerda Lissner Foundation congratulates all singers who participated in this year's competition.
Following the final round of competition held on March 13, 2026, four singers were awarded top prizes of $12,000 each. The top prize winners are:
Top Prize Winners (in alphabetical order)
-
Titus Muzi, Baritone
-
Ben Reisinger, Tenor
-
Korin Thomas-Smith, Baritone
-
Anna M. Thompson, Soprano
All four top prize winners will appear in the Winners Concert at Carnegie Hall on April 29, 2026, where audiences will have the opportunity to hear these rising artists perform in one of the world's most celebrated concert venues.
In addition, eleven finalists were recognized for their exceptional artistry and awarded grant prizes of $2,000 each:
Grant Winners:
-
Sophia Baete, Mezzo-Soprano
-
Sunghoon Han, Bass-Baritone
-
Son Jin Kim, Bass
-
Samuel Kidd, Baritone
-
Dasol Lee, Bass
-
Chuanyuan Liu, Countertenor
-
Tessa McQueen, Soprano
-
Page Michels, Soprano
-
Raul Morales Velazco, Bass
-
Ihor Mostovoi, Baritone
-
Ethel Trujillo, Soprano
Five young artists who demonstrated exceptional potential during the preliminary rounds each of whom received a $500 Encouragement Award:
-
Kerrigan Bigelow, Soprano
-
Lin Fan, Bass-Baritone
-
Scarlett Jones, Soprano
-
Carolina Sullivan, Soprano
-
Lewei Wang, Baritone
The competition was adjudicated by an esteemed panel of judges: Laura Alley, Ken Benson, F. Paul Driscoll, Susan Quittmeyer, and Midge Woolsey. The competition's collaborative pianist was Arlene Shrut.
The International Vocal Competition continues the mission of the Gerda Lissner Foundation to support and promote outstanding young opera singers at pivotal stages in their careers. Past winners have gone on to perform with major opera houses and orchestras around the world.
For more information about the Gerda Lissner Foundation and its programs supporting emerging vocal artists, visit the foundation's website.
Videos