Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 21, 2022
8:00-10:01 – THE BACHELOR: “2607” (2607)
It's the season's juiciest, most jam-packed episode of "The Bachelor" yet. Fresh from her second one-on-one date, Sarah is intent on finding out which of the ladies tried to take her down and the drama from her bitter confrontation threatens to ruin yet another cocktail party. Things seem to cool down when the group makes their way to Vienna, Austria, where the STAKES couldn't be higher for Clayton as the realization hits that hometowns are right around the corner. Later, he and the women let their walls down with an intimate couples' therapy session, but an observation from the psychotherapist rocks Clayton, leading him to make another decision that has the women questioning everything, all leading up to one of the most heartbreaking rose ceremonies of the season.
The nine women who will vie for Clayton's heart are the following:
• Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
• Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
• Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.
• Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.
• Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
• Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.
• Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.
• Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
• Teddi, 25, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.
Clayton Echard, who was first introduced as one of Michelle Young's suitors on the current season of "The Bachelorette," not only connects romantically with the captivating Minneapolis school teacher but is also a favorite of Michelle's middle school students. Ultimately, however, Michelle sends Clayton home, leading to one of the most emotional and heart-wrenching moments in "Bachelor" history. In that one touching moment, Clayton's genuine desire to find a partner and start a family shines through, and never has it been so evident that one man deserves a SECOND CHANCE at finding that great love.
Nicknamed "Claynos" by his friends in the house due partly to his sculpted physique, Clayton grows stronger with every rose, opening himself up to Michelle in ways he never thought possible. This Midwestern man proves he is so much more than just a good-looking guy with a rock-hard bod. He's a throwback romantic who's not afraid to put himself out there for love.
Clayton graduated with a bachelor's degree in health science from the University of Missouri, where he also minored in business and Spanish. He currently works in medical sales but is embarking on his MBA with the intention of starting his own business.
A walk-on for the University of Missouri football team, Clayton quickly became a scholarship player who took on a prominent role in guiding the team to back-to-back SEC championship games and a national top ten ranking. He even had a brief stint with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks before quickly realizing his football abilities didn't quite match his business acumen.
Back home in Missouri, Clayton enjoys spending time at his family home on Lake St. Louis. You can often find him there tubing out on the boat, fishing off the dock or getting competitive over some cornhole with his friends, his two younger brothers and his mom and dad.
Growing up in the idyllic suburbs of St. Louis, Clayton had the perfect example of what marriage and love can be. His parents, Brian and Kelly, have been married for 29 years, and their relationship is precisely the kind Clayton so desperately wants for himself. Just like his parents, Clayton's looking for a partner, a great love and a best friend.
Watch a preview of a new episode here:
The nine women who will vie for Clayton's heart are the following:
• Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
• Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
• Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.
• Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.
• Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
• Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.
• Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.
• Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
• Teddi, 25, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.
Clayton Echard, who was first introduced as one of Michelle Young's suitors on the current season of "The Bachelorette," not only connects romantically with the captivating Minneapolis school teacher but is also a favorite of Michelle's middle school students. Ultimately, however, Michelle sends Clayton home, leading to one of the most emotional and heart-wrenching moments in "Bachelor" history. In that one touching moment, Clayton's genuine desire to find a partner and start a family shines through, and never has it been so evident that one man deserves a SECOND CHANCE at finding that great love.
Nicknamed "Claynos" by his friends in the house due partly to his sculpted physique, Clayton grows stronger with every rose, opening himself up to Michelle in ways he never thought possible. This Midwestern man proves he is so much more than just a good-looking guy with a rock-hard bod. He's a throwback romantic who's not afraid to put himself out there for love.
Clayton graduated with a bachelor's degree in health science from the University of Missouri, where he also minored in business and Spanish. He currently works in medical sales but is embarking on his MBA with the intention of starting his own business.
A walk-on for the University of Missouri football team, Clayton quickly became a scholarship player who took on a prominent role in guiding the team to back-to-back SEC championship games and a national top ten ranking. He even had a brief stint with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks before quickly realizing his football abilities didn't quite match his business acumen.
Back home in Missouri, Clayton enjoys spending time at his family home on Lake St. Louis. You can often find him there tubing out on the boat, fishing off the dock or getting competitive over some cornhole with his friends, his two younger brothers and his mom and dad.
Growing up in the idyllic suburbs of St. Louis, Clayton had the perfect example of what marriage and love can be. His parents, Brian and Kelly, have been married for 29 years, and their relationship is precisely the kind Clayton so desperately wants for himself. Just like his parents, Clayton's looking for a partner, a great love and a best friend.
Watch a preview of a new episode here: