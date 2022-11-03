Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
“The 56th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live FROM Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).
Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" broadcasts live FROM Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available NEXT day on Hulu.
This year's CMA Awards presenters include two-time WORLD SERIES Champ, MVP and Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts; CMA Musical Event of the Year nominee this year, BRELAND; FROM the much-anticipated upcoming limited series, "George & Tammy," Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain; two-time CMA nominee this year, Jordan Davis; Apple TV's "Amber Brown" and Lifetime's "Reindeer Games Homecoming," Sarah Drew; Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser; multiplatinum and award-winning songwriter/artist Tyler Hubbard; five-time GRAMMY® winner, COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame Member and half of the LEGENDARY duo The Judds, Wynonna Judd; CMA Vocal Group of the Year nominee this year, Lady A; CBS's "Young Sheldon" and ABC's "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" actor Rex Linn; multiple CMA Award-winning band and Vocal Group of the Year nominee this year, Little Big Town; CMA New Artist of the Year nominee this year, Parker McCollum; six-time CMA Awards winner and COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame member, Reba McEntire; stars of the hit HGTV shows "HomeTown" and "HomeTown Takeover," Ben and Erin Napier; 55-year Grand Ole Opry member with over 5,000 performances and the third female Country artist to win a GRAMMY, Jeannie Seely; FROM the much-anticipated upcoming limited series, "George & Tammy," Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon; and six-time CMA nominee this year, Lainey Wilson.
With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes FROM some of the biggest names in music, "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a must-see event. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Brandy Clark, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.
"The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is THE HEAD writer.
The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - MAKING IT the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."
