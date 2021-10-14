Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, October 21, 2021

See what's coming up on the "100% or Nothing" (504) episode of STATION 19.

Diane (Traci Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for STATION 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus on a new episode.



"Station 19," currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's bravest first responders.

"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as VICTORIA Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.



The series is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers of the series. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.



Watch a promo for a new episode here: