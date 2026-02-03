HAMILTON, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Set for 2026-2027 Broadway on Hennepin Series

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hennepin Arts has unveiled its 2026–2027 Broadway on Hennepin series, with 12 acclaimed Broadway shows headed to downtown Minneapolis. The 14-week series includes seven Minnesota premieres along with five celebrated classics and recent Broadway hits, underscoring Hennepin Arts' commitment to compelling storytelling and live experiences that bring people together. From fresh new works to familiar favorites, the lineup offers something for all audiences.

“This season represents the kind of bold, welcoming and unforgettable experiences we aim to deliver through our work,” said Todd Duesing, Hennepin Arts president and CEO. “By presenting Broadway at its best, we are helping to energize downtown Minneapolis, strengthen our cultural ecosystem and create meaningful experiences that resonate far beyond the theater.”

The 2026–2027 Broadway on Hennepin series opens with a new North American tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, bringing soaring melodies and timeless romance to life, followed by the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, a deeply moving and wholly original new work exploring love, connection and what it means to be human. Ringing in the new year, the five-time Tony Award–winning musical Buena Vista Social Club, direct from Broadway, is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award–winning album to life, while the Olivier Award-winning hit Operation Mincemeat brings fast-paced humor and an unbelievable true story of espionage that helped turn the tide of World War II.

The season continues with Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders, which transforms S.E. Hinton's iconic story into a powerful new musical about belonging and brotherhood, followed by a thrilling new production of The Who's Tommy that reimagines the legendary rock opera with electrifying spectacle. The phenomenon Hamilton, the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize -winning musical, returns to Minneapolis for four weeks, with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. The season concludes with Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen, the high-energy new musical inspired by the life and music of the 17-time Grammy-winning artist.

Hennepin Arts welcomes four return engagements of the riotously funny Broadway hit Beetlejuice, the fast-paced whodunit comedy Clue, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown and the beloved feel-good favorite Mamma Mia!

Broadway's newest and hottest shows come to downtown Minneapolis in a lineup that represents a remarkable 37 Tony Awards that include Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, and Best Costume Design of a Musical.

“The arts have a unique power to connect people, inspire creativity and deepen our shared sense of community,” said Duesing. “Through live performance, we create moments that bring people together and reinforce the arts as an essential part of a vibrant, thriving society.”

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

The 2026–2027 Broadway on Hennepin series opens with a new North American tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved The Sound of Music, bringing soaring melodies and timeless romance to life. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, the romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family celebrates love, resilience and the power of music, featuring unforgettable songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

Maybe Happy Ending arrives in Minneapolis Nov. 17–22, 2026. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this totally new musical tells the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending has been hailed as “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today). Tender, funny and emotionally resonant, the show explores what it truly means to be human—even if you're not.

Inspired by true events, Buena Vista Social Club steps into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire from Dec. 29, 2026–Jan. 3, 2027. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical features a world-class band with a sensational cast of musicians, actors and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you've seen or heard before.

Operation Mincemeat lands in Minneapolis Jan. 26–31, 2027. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and a Tony Award winner, Operation Mincemeat is the best-reviewed show in West End history and a Broadway sensation. Based on an unbelievable true story, this fast-paced and hilarious musical follows a top-secret World War II mission involving a stolen corpse, a fake love letter and a plan that helped change the course of history.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, The Outsiders arrives March 9–14, 2027, bringing S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film to the Broadway stage. Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the powerful new musical follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. Featuring a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a moving story of belonging, resilience and hope.

The Who's Tommy returns in a dazzling new production March 30–April 4, 2027. In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it's back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever. Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.”

Returning to Minneapolis for four weeks April 20–May 16, 2027, is the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize -winning musical Hamilton. Seen by more than 28 million people around the world, HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Closing out the season July 13–18, 2027, Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen is the hit new musical inspired by the life, music and community of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. It begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life. It's a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been or where you're going.

Set on a sun-soaked Greek island and packed with ABBA's timeless hits, Mamma Mia! brings its ultimate feel-good show of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads to Minneapolis Sept. 15–20.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget when Clue returns to Minneapolis Oct. 9–11.

Winner of the Tony and Grammy Award for Best Musical, Hadestown returns to Minneapolis from Feb. 9–14, 2027, inviting audiences on a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Broadway's ghost-with-the-most returns to Minneapolis June 25–27, 2027, as Beetlejuice brings its screamingly funny, big-hearted, Netherworld-level spectacle back to the stage.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

The 7-show subscription package price starts at $340 and includes:

· The Sound of Music, Oct. 20–25, 2026

· Maybe Happy Ending, Nov. 17–22, 2026

· Buena Vista Social Club, Dec. 29, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027

· Operation Mincemeat, Jan. 26–31, 2027

· The Outsiders, March 9–14, 2027

· The Who's Tommy, March 30–April 4, 2027

· Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen, July 13–18, 2027

The 8-show subscription package includes all shows listed above and:

· Hamilton, April 20–May 16, 2027

Optional shows that can be added to a subscription package:

Mamma Mia!, Sept. 15–20, 2026

Clue, Oct. 9–11, 2026

Hadestown, Feb. 9–14, 2027

Beetlejuice, June 25–27, 2027

All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the eight-show package. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including the option to use an interest-free payment plan, flexible exchanges, convenient automatic renewal and early access to purchase additional tickets. Package prices include applicable season subscription discounts, historic restoration fees, processing fees, and, if applicable, Select Plus or Select subscription fees.

New season ticket packages are on sale now at HennepinArts.org. Current subscribers will receive detailed auto-renewal information about their subscription packages and can renew immediately.

Group ticket requests for 10 or more can be made now by calling (612) 373-5665. Pricing and discounts vary by show, performance, and price level. Visit Minneapolis.Broadway.com/Groups to learn more.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change without advance notice.

All shows are performed at the Orpheum Theatre.

MAMMA MIA!

SEPT. 15-20, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

CLUE

OCT. 9-11, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

OCT. 20-25, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

NOV. 17-22, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” (Observer). Don't miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they're not.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

DEC. 29 – JAN. 3, 2027

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born – and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life – and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors, and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you've seen or heard before. “A jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must-see!” (The Washington Post). Experience the tale of big dreams, second chances, and the unbreakable bonds of making music together that captivated Broadway.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

JAN. 26-31, 2027, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly).

It's 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they're about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it's the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

HADESTOWN

FEB. 9-14, 2027, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

THE OUTSIDERS

MARCH 9-14, 2027, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON's seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by ADAM RAPP with JUSTIN LEVINE, music and lyrics by JAMESTOWN REVIVAL (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner JUSTIN LEVINE, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by JUSTIN LEVINE, choreography by RICK KUPERMAN & JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award winner DANYA TAYMOR. Entertainment Weekly says, "THE OUTSIDERS has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

THE WHO'S TOMMY

MARCH 30 – APRIL 4, 2027, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it's back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

HAMILTON

APRIL 20 – MAY 16, 2027, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

BEETLEJUICE

JUNE 25-27, 2027, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Minneapolis.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

ALICIA KEYS' HELL'S KITCHEN

JULY 13-18, 2027, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Welcome to HELL'S KITCHEN, the hit musical from 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys—inspired by her life, her music, and her community.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It's a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.