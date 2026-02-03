DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT to Launch UK Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to the UK. Get ready to have the time of your life and immerse yourself in the romance of this beloved classic with an unforgettable evening! Based on the iconic Academy Award?-winning film, Dirty Dancing in Concert is bringing its magic back to Europe and North America in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities, with seven dates across the UK. Nearly a quarter of a million tickets have sold to date for the mesmerizing live-to-film concert experience with the multi-platinum soundtrack that defined a generation.

Guests attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will have an unparalleled experience as they revisit the enduring love story of Baby and Johnny. Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage. The show continues on with an incredible after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to their favorite songs from the feature film and relive their best movie memories.

A timeless classic, Lionsgate’s “Dirty Dancing” is the story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and memorable dancing scenes. Released in 1987, the film became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, alongside Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kelly Bishop.

The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award?-winning Best Original Song “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.” With a global box office total of over $214 million, “Dirty Dancing” won over audiences all around the world. The film also spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation and a Lionsgate sequel film in development.

Tour dates:

Sunday 24th May - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 26th May - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 27th May - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 28th May - York Barbican

Saturday 30th May - Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 31st May - Liverpool Philharmonic

Monday 1st June - Birmingham Symphony Hall