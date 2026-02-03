JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Set for Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio is proud to announce its 2026-2027 season, a vibrant lineup of five nationally celebrated, culturally urgent productions that are shaping The National Theatre conversation, inviting audiences to lean into bold, empathetic storytelling.

This season brings together a Tony-winning musical, a razor-sharp comedy, a vibrant play that is taking the world by storm, a tender drama with music, and the return of a beloved holiday tradition. Together, these works explore the fault lines under everyday life, as families, classrooms, and communities are pushed to confront hard truths and discover what connection and empathy look like in a world that's always shifting.

"This season of plays and musicals invites audiences to grapple with big questions, to laugh together, and to listen more deeply," said Producing Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann. "We're drawn to stories that spark conversation, reflect our current moment, and ask us to see one another more fully."

Several of these productions arrive in Columbus shortly after acclaimed Broadway runs or major national recognition, reflecting The Contemporary's commitment to bringing audiences timely access to work that is both exceptional and urgently relevant.

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Book by Diablo Cody, Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann

September 17-October 4, 2026 | Studio One

Jagged Little Pill ignites the stage with the fearless spirit of Alanis Morissette's iconic album, following the seemingly perfect Healy family as buried tensions erupt and hard truths come to light. With a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), this two-time Tony Award-winning musical is an unforgettable, deeply human experience, hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as "electrifying, visceral, and stunning."

Eureka Day

by Jonathan Spector

Directed by Allie Moss

November 7-22, 2026 | Studio Two

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award and hailed as "comic gold" by Time Out New York, Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day is a laugh-out-loud, razor-sharp satire you won't want to miss. When a mumps outbreak hits a proudly progressive California elementary school, polite discussion spirals into chaos, forcing its leaders to confront the urgent question of how to build consensus when no one can agree on the truth.

A Christmas Carol

by Greg Oliver Bodine

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann

December 11-20, 2026 | Studio Two

Back for its fourth celebrated year, The Contemporary's acclaimed one-actor adaptation of A Christmas Carol returns to brighten the holiday season. Angela Iannone once again brings every beloved character to life in this imaginative, intimate retelling of Dickens' classic story. A Columbus tradition, A Christmas Carol invites audiences of all ages to experience joy, generosity, and transformation in a powerful, up-close setting.

John Proctor Is the Villain

by Kimberly Belflower

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann

February 27-March 14, 2027 | Studio One

Fresh from its acclaimed 2025 Broadway run where it earned seven Tony nominations and captured major national awards including the Outer Critics Circle Award and several Dorian Awards, Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain has quickly become one of the most talked-about new American plays. Critics hailed it as urgent, fearless, and impossible to forget. At Helen County High in rural Georgia, a group of dynamic young women - running on pop music, optimism, and fury - begin to challenge the stories they've been taught as their English class takes on The Crucible.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

by Jeff Augustin, Music by The Bengsons

Directed by David Glover

May 1-16, 2027 | Studio Two

The season concludes with the poignant, music-filled drama Where the Mountain Meets the Sea. A son retraces his Haitian immigrant parents' cross-country journey from Miami to California, discovering how music and memory can bridge time, distance, and generations. With lyrical storytelling and a live folk score by The Bengsons, Where the Mountain Meets the Sea is a heartfelt, uplifting play with music by Jeff Augustin (The Morning Show) that explores family, legacy, and the ties that shape who we become.

The Contemporary will continue to deepen the audience experience through post-show talkbacks, moderated panels, and special events that spark dialogue and foster meaningful connections between artists and the community. In addition, student matinee performances will be offered for Jagged Little Pill and John Proctor is the Villain. Educational programming will continue year-round.

Great theatre starts here. Join us for a season of up-close performances and bold stories that spark conversation all year long.

For the 2026-27 season, The Contemporary continues reserved seating for all productions. In addition to the four-show Classic Subscription, The Contemporary is introducing a Champion Subscription, which reflects the true cost of a ticket and helps ensure access for all audiences.

Current subscribers may renew now. Subscriptions go on sale to the general public March 5, with single tickets available later this spring. A Christmas Carol is offered as an add-on to subscription packages.

The Contemporary continues its commitment to access through Pay-What-You-Want preview performances and $20 student rush tickets, available at the CBUSArts Ticket Office (77 S. High St., Fourth Floor) beginning two hours before each performance and subject to availability.