Cast Set for A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Austin Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the musical comedy, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder with music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and lyrics and book by Robert L. Freedman. Directed by Austin Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock with music direction by Lyn Koenning and assistant direction and choreography by Sarah Fleming Walker, the Tony Award -winning musical with non-stop laughs and a unique and soaring score plays April 17–May 17, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.

When a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm…and a dash of murder…uproarious hilarity ensues. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs and scene-stealing characters who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

Casting for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder includes Bailey Ellis as Monty Navarro; Scott Shipman as The D’Ysquith Family; Sarah Manna as Sibella Hallward; Sarah Zeringue as Phoebe D’Ysquith; Bernadette Nason as Marietta Shingle; and Ella Mia Carter, Matt Connely, Megan DeYoung, Nathan Daniel Ford, Matthew Joseph Garcia, Sara Teeter as Ensemble.

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock with music direction by Lyn Koenning and assistant direction and choreography by Sarah Fleming Walker. The production team also includes Natalie George Productions as lighting designer; Kari Taylor as Costume Designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Kiryat Jearim Castillo as properties designer; Lowell Bartholomee as projection designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; Megan Clarke as assistant stage manager, and Sarah Chong Dickey as stage manager.