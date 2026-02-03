Paul Simon Extends 'A Quiet Celebration Tour' Into Summer 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced plans for a US and Canada summer tour, which will serve as an extension of his "A Quiet Celebration Tour" from last year. All shows on sale February 6, 2026, here.

The show will be in two parts, opening with the performance of the 33-minute Seven Psalms. After a brief intermission, the show resumes with Simon performing many of his greatest hits along with deep cuts.

The tour will begin on June 4 in Palo Alto, CA, with dates at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Tanglewood in Lenox, MA, Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY, and ending at Ravinia in Highland Park, IL July 18.

The band will include: Edie Brickell (vocals), Mark Stewart (guitar), Bakithi Kumalo (bass), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Mick Rossi (piano, keys), Gyan Riley (guitar), Matt Chamberlin (drums), Nancy Stagnitta (flute), Caleb Burhans (viola) and Eugene Friesen (Cello).

TOUR DATES:

June

4 Frost Amphitheater, Palo Alto, CA

7 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

9 Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA

12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO

13 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO

16 Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

18 PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati, OH

20 Meadow Brook Amphitheater, Rochester Mills, MI

23 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

25 RBC Amphitheater, Toronto, CA

27 Tanglewood, Lenox, Mass

30 BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

July

3 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel Woods, NY

5 The Mann Center, Philadelphia, PA

8 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

11 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

13 Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta GA

15 FirstBank Amphitheatre, Franklin, TN

17 Ravinia, Highland Park, IL

18 Ravinia, Highland Park, IL

Photo credit: Jake Edwards