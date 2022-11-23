Scoop: LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER on ABC - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – LOVE ACTUALLY: 20 YEARS LATER - A DIANE SAWYER/ABC NEWS SPECIAL
ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic "Love Actually."
Watch a preview of the upcoming special here:
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!
